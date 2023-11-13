Hope for iconic Athens building destroyed in fire
The building complex on Stadiou Street that hosts the Attikon and Apollon cinemas and was partly destroyed in a fire in February 2012 will finally be restored, according to the investor who leased the complex on September 29 for 50 years. “It is not a project from which one wishes for a quick, high return, it is a difficult project in every respect, technical and business, and it takes time in any case. But we undertook it because it was a step we wanted to take as businessmen and as citizens,” said Yannis Perrotis, head of the Atria Group, which leased the complex designed by Ernst Ziller in the 1880s. [Intime News]