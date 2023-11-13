IMAGES

Hope for iconic Athens building destroyed in fire

Hope for iconic Athens building destroyed in fire
[Intime News]

The building complex on Stadiou Street that hosts the Attikon and Apollon cinemas and was partly destroyed in a fire in February 2012 will finally be restored, according to the investor who leased the complex on September 29 for 50 years. “It is not a project from which one wishes for a quick, high return, it is a difficult project in every respect, technical and business, and it takes time in any case. But we undertook it because it was a step we wanted to take as businessmen and as citizens,” said Yannis Perrotis, head of the Atria Group, which leased the complex designed by Ernst Ziller in the 1880s. [Intime News]

City Life Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Demolitions of interwar buildings altering city character
IMAGES

Demolitions of interwar buildings altering city character

Plan to revitalize Pedion tou Areos park
IMAGES

Plan to revitalize Pedion tou Areos park

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans
IMAGES

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans

Thessaloniki’s Alcazar to be restored
IMAGES

Thessaloniki’s Alcazar to be restored

Arsakeio Arcade to be turned into food hall
IMAGES

Arsakeio Arcade to be turned into food hall

Palm trees removed from Panepistimiou Street
IMAGES

Palm trees removed from Panepistimiou Street