Deaths suppressed to glorify love

Focusing on the First Pathology Clinic of Evangelismos Hospital, the National Theater presents ‘Evangelismos, the Musical,’ in which death is suppressed in order to glorify love, confirming that the circle of life is wisely made, having a beginning, middle and end. The show’s cornerstone is the hospital’s director, Apostolos Pavlou, the doctors of the unit, the head and nurses, the patients and their relatives. ‘We focus on love, symbiosis, support,’ composer and director Angelos Triantafyllou tells Kathimerini. The libretto was written by Yannis Asteris, psychiatrist and author, who spent a year in a hospital pathology clinic during his medical career. The show is being staged at the Marika Kotopouli Stage – Rex Theater. [Christos Symeonidis]

