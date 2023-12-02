Charles, Rishi and the blue and white tie

King Charles (l) talks to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while wearing a tie with a Greek flag at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit during COP28 on Friday. In his conversation with King Charles, Sunak preferred to look him in the eye, disregarding the potential message of the monarch’s neckwear. In the wake of the diplomatic spat between Athens and London over the Parthenon Marbles, Sunak made a new inflammatory statement on Friday, stating that from a legal point of view the marbles cannot be returned to Greece, insisting that they were legally acquired at the time. He said that in order for the Greeks to borrow them, they would have have to accept their legal ownership, which is British, which they do not do. [Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

