Two difficult farewells
In what was a difficult day for Greece, 31-year-old riot police officer, Giorgos Lyggeridis, who died on Wednesday after being injured outside a volleyball arena by a flare fired by a hooligan on December 7, and 40-year-old pilot Epaminondas Kosteas, whose T-2 aircraft crashed this week, were laid to rest on Friday. The funeral of the former (photo) took place in Thermi in Thessaloniki and was attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while the funeral of Kosteas was held in Megali Mantineia, Messinia, in southern Greece. [InTime News]