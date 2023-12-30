Two difficult farewells

In what was a difficult day for Greece, 31-year-old riot police officer, Giorgos Lyggeridis, who died on Wednesday after being injured outside a volleyball arena by a flare fired by a hooligan on December 7, and 40-year-old pilot Epaminondas Kosteas, whose T-2 aircraft crashed this week, were laid to rest on Friday. The funeral of the former (photo) took place in Thermi in Thessaloniki and was attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while the funeral of Kosteas was held in Megali Mantineia, Messinia, in southern Greece. [InTime News]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy