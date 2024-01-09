Lanthimos well on the path to greatness

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for “Poor Things” as members of the cast, including Emma Stone who won the Best Actress award, look on, at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. Lanthimos is slowly but surely building a strong international following among the general public without abandoning his artistic integrity, and “Poor Things” is no exception with its seamless blend of arthouse and mainstream elements. Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick are cinematic giants not only because their films show great artistic merit, but also because they were loved by millions of people around the world. Lanthimos may not have scaled to their legendary heights yet, but his path from “Dogtooth” in 2009 to “Poor Things” indicates that something special is in the making, especially if he achieves a similar triumph at the Oscars in March. [Sonja Flemmings/CBS via AP]

