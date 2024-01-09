IMAGES

Lanthimos well on the path to greatness

Lanthimos well on the path to greatness

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for “Poor Things” as members of the cast, including Emma Stone who won the Best Actress award, look on, at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. Lanthimos is slowly but surely building a strong international following among the general public without abandoning his artistic integrity, and “Poor Things” is no exception with its seamless blend of arthouse and mainstream elements. Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick are cinematic giants not only because their films show great artistic merit, but also because they were loved by millions of people around the world. Lanthimos may not have scaled to their legendary heights yet, but his path from “Dogtooth” in 2009 to “Poor Things” indicates that something special is in the making, especially if he achieves a similar triumph at the Oscars in March. [Sonja Flemmings/CBS via AP]

Film

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A modern retelling of Oedipus and a retrospective
IMAGES

A modern retelling of Oedipus and a retrospective

‘Poor Things’ an early favorite in Venice
IMAGES

‘Poor Things’ an early favorite in Venice

Indiana Jones in search of the Antikythera Mechanism
IMAGES

Indiana Jones in search of the Antikythera Mechanism

A French take on Athens
IMAGES

A French take on Athens

Cinema debate opens discussion on Athens
IMAGES

Cinema debate opens discussion on Athens

More support for Athens cinemas under threat
IMAGES

More support for Athens cinemas under threat