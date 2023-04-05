IMAGES

More support for Athens cinemas under threat

A press conference was held by Greek cinema associations at a packed Astor movie theater in downtown Athens on Tuesday, calling for the rescue of the Ideal, Astor and Irida cinemas, which are at immediate risk of closure. In a pre-recorded message, Greek-French director Costa-Gavras urged Culture Minister Lina Mendoni to intervene. “I am sure she has cultural patriotism, and I hope she also has cinematic patriotism, so that she can save these theaters,” he said. Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis presented two unanimous municipal resolutions in favor of the cinemas, adding he does not want to see Athens degenerate into some “ancient Greek Disneyland.” Over 5,000 people gathered in the center of Athens Sunday to express their support for the cinemas. [Nikos Kokkalias]

Athens Film

