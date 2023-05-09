IMAGES

A French take on Athens

A French take on Athens

The French comedy series ‘Greek Salad’ (‘Salade grecque’) which has been available on Amazon Prime for a few weeks now, vividly depicts the less touristy side of Athens. Filmed almost entirely in the capital, the series also features many Greek actors. The story revolves around 26-year-old Tom (Aliocha Schneider) from Paris who navigates the recognizable Athenian neighborhoods of Metaxourgeio, Kerameikos, Exarchia and Patissia to oversee the sale of a property he inherited from his grandfather. His sister Mia (Megan Northam) is also a beneficiary and has been in Athens for some months, supposedly on a student exchange program but in reality has given it up to join an anarchist collective that assists refugees, lives in a squat, and has taken a job in a bar to make a living.

Culture Film

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cinema debate opens discussion on Athens
IMAGES

Cinema debate opens discussion on Athens

‘Medea’ through Castorf’s perspective
IMAGES

‘Medea’ through Castorf’s perspective

Showcasing Crete’s cultural identity
IMAGES

Showcasing Crete’s cultural identity

Homage to Maria Callas with a grand ‘Medea’
IMAGES

Homage to Maria Callas with a grand ‘Medea’

Legacy of the Cretan Renaissance
IMAGES

Legacy of the Cretan Renaissance

Tribute to the great artist who gave us the ‘little man’
IMAGES

Tribute to the great artist who gave us the ‘little man’