A French take on Athens

The French comedy series ‘Greek Salad’ (‘Salade grecque’) which has been available on Amazon Prime for a few weeks now, vividly depicts the less touristy side of Athens. Filmed almost entirely in the capital, the series also features many Greek actors. The story revolves around 26-year-old Tom (Aliocha Schneider) from Paris who navigates the recognizable Athenian neighborhoods of Metaxourgeio, Kerameikos, Exarchia and Patissia to oversee the sale of a property he inherited from his grandfather. His sister Mia (Megan Northam) is also a beneficiary and has been in Athens for some months, supposedly on a student exchange program but in reality has given it up to join an anarchist collective that assists refugees, lives in a squat, and has taken a job in a bar to make a living.

