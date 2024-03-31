A nun makes her way to the milking pen at the Monastery of St John the Frontrunner nestled at 1,080 meters on Mount Ossa (also known as Kissavos) in Anatoli, near Larissa in central Greece. Founded by the monk St Damianos in the 16th century, the monastery was abandoned and fell into ruin in the mid-20th century, only to be revived by a group of devoted nuns in 2000. Today, 23 sisters from 13 countries reside in the convent, having developed an entire ecosystem where the Byzantine Monastery once stood, adhering to the principles of the circular economy. The nuns produce cheese, milk and other dairy products, which they sell directly with home deliveries or from a shop established on the main road to Larissa. ‘Entrepreneurship is not a sin; it’s the manner in which you engage in it that can lead you astray,’ remarks Sister Theodekti. [Aris Kamarotos]

