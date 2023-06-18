IMAGES

Helping the city’s artisans help each other

Helping the city’s artisans help each other

Panagiotis Drakopoulos crafts handmade leather goods at his workshop on Romvis Street, in downtown Athens. A team of scientists from the National Technical University of Athens have launched an initiative to create circular economy synergies between the last surviving productive enterprises that maintain their headquarters in the center of Athens, and introduce them to green innovation. More specifically, the project encourages artisanal manufacturers and workshops to network and exchange materials, so that, for example, leftover leather from shoes is made into handbag straps and fabric scraps from clothing become tents.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Iconic venue gets new lease on life
IMAGES

Iconic venue gets new lease on life

Arsakeio Arcade to be turned into food hall
IMAGES

Arsakeio Arcade to be turned into food hall

Greece’s first plus-size model agency
IMAGES

Greece’s first plus-size model agency

Concerns over construction project in Schinias National Park
IMAGES

Concerns over construction project in Schinias National Park

Not tourists but residents: Slow travelers join local communities
IMAGES

Not tourists but residents: Slow travelers join local communities

Trikala’s great leap forward
IMAGES

Trikala’s great leap forward