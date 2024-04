Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at the state-operated Mosque of Athens on Wednesday. Eid al-Fitr, a two or three-day festival, marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan and is one of the major holidays in Islam. During Eid al-Fitr, many people travel to visit family and friends, both in town and outside of it, while children receive new clothes and money to spend for the occasion. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]

