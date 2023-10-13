IMAGES

Service at Athens synagogue for victims of Hamas attack

Almost the entire cabinet, party representatives, Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas, Archbishop Ieronymos, military leaders and US Ambassador George Tsunis attended a memorial service at the Beth Shalom Synagogue of Athens on Thursday for the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel. “We came here today, to the Athens synagogue, to express our solidarity with the grief of the families in Israel who mourn the loss of newborn babies, children, siblings, parents, grandparents, who were brutally slaughtered and murdered by Hamas terrorists,” said the secretary-general of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece, Victor Eliezer. [Nikos Kokkalias]

