IMAGES

Historic mosque opens for prayers after a century

Historic mosque opens for prayers after a century

Muslims observe Eid-al Fitr at the Yeni Mosque in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Wednesday – the first time that the early 20th century monument has been opened for prayers in more than a century. The Yeni Mosque was converted into a museum in 1925 following the population exchange between Greece and Turkey. It was ceded for a few hours by the Culture Ministry to the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs for the prayer service. Security was tight around the site, which welcomed more than 100 Muslims marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Another historic mosque, the Suleymaniye on Rhodes, was also opened for prayers on Wednesday, while Muslims in the Greek capital flocked to the new Athens Mosque in the central district of Votanikos. [Achilleas Chiras/EPA]

Religion Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power
IMAGES

Erdogan exploits Hagia Sophia’s symbolic power

EU lawmakers will decide on migration law overhaul, hoping to deprive the far-right of votes
NEWS

EU lawmakers will decide on migration law overhaul, hoping to deprive the far-right of votes

MP’s immunity lifted amid allegations of unlawful prescriptions
NEWS

MP’s immunity lifted amid allegations of unlawful prescriptions

PM: National elections at end of four-year term
MITSOTAKIS TOUR

PM: National elections at end of four-year term

Justice Min introduces comprehensive judicial reform plan
NEWS

Justice Min introduces comprehensive judicial reform plan

Androulakis seeks to open Pandora’s box on wiretapping
NEWS

Androulakis seeks to open Pandora’s box on wiretapping