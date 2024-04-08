Androulakis seeks to open Pandora’s box on wiretapping

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis sought the expedition of procedures that will pave the way for him to be informed about the reasons for the surveillance of his phone by the National Intelligence Service in a meeting Monday with Christos Rammos, the head of privacy watchdog ADAE.

The meeting took place in the wake of Friday’s decision by the Council of State that ruled a 2021 law as unconstitutional, under which Androulakis was not allowed to be informed of the reasons for his surveillance.

The next steps will be launched after the court’s ruling is finalized, with Androulakis stating that “Pandora’s box has been opened for the government, which is deeply involved in a case that has damaged institutions and democracy.”

​​​​​​Rammos said ADAE will decide whether “the purpose for which the lifting of secrecy was done is compromised,” as required by law, after it is forwarded the finalized ruling.