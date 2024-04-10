NEWS

MP’s immunity lifted amid allegations of unlawful prescriptions

File photo.

The Greek Parliament’s Ethics Committee has unanimously voted to lift the immunity of Xanthi MP Brouchan Baran, following allegations that, during the period 2013-2014, he issued illegal prescriptions while practicing as a doctor.

Baran appeared before the committee to present his defense and also requested the lifting of his parliamentary immunity.

Elected with the PASOK socialists in the recent legislative elections, Baran has been suspended from the parliamentary group by the party pending the investigation into his case.

Politics

