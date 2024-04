Belem, the three-masted sailing ship carrying the Olympic flame to France, is being towed through the Corinth canal in Corinth, Sunday. The French sailing ship sailed from the port of Piraeus Saturday, a day after the handover ceremony from the Greek Olympic Committee to the Summer Olympics organizers, and will arrive at Marseille, France, on May 8. [Michael Varaklas/AP]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy