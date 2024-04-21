IMAGES

Greece must further develop its air defenses, minister says
Fighters taking part in the Iniochos 2024 multinational air exercise fly over the coast of the southwestern Peloponnese on Thursday. The 10-day exercise lasted 10 daysn and eight countries, besides Greece, took part: Cyprus, France, Montenegro, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the UK. Greek civilian and military authorities said that, despite the engagement of a Greek frigate in the Red Sea, they were confident Greece would avoid being deeply drawn into the wider Middle East conflict. In a newspaper interview, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said that the Ukraine war and the recent Middle East conflict made him aware that Greece needs to develop an air defense dome to protect itself from aircraft and drones. Turkey is more advanced along this path, he added. 

