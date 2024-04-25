Sakellaropoulou meets counterpart Boric in visit to Chile
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Chile’s counterpart Gabriel Boric shake hands at La Moneda government palace in Santiago, Chile, on April 24, 2024. Sakellaropoulou is on an official visit to Chile, following an invitation by Boric. During a meeting between the two delegations, the two presidents discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, climate crisis, migration, and the Cyprus issue. [Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]