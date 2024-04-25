IMAGES

Sakellaropoulou meets counterpart Boric in visit to Chile

[Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Chile’s counterpart Gabriel Boric shake hands at La Moneda government palace in Santiago, Chile, on April 24, 2024. Sakellaropoulou is on an official visit to Chile, following an invitation by Boric. During a meeting between the two delegations, the two presidents discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, climate crisis, migration, and the Cyprus issue. [Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

Diplomacy

