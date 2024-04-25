Sakellaropoulou meets counterpart Boric in visit to Chile

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Chile’s counterpart Gabriel Boric shake hands at La Moneda government palace in Santiago, Chile, on April 24, 2024. Sakellaropoulou is on an official visit to Chile, following an invitation by Boric. During a meeting between the two delegations, the two presidents discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, climate crisis, migration, and the Cyprus issue. [Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy