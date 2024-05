The city planning department of the Municipality of Athens has imposed a fine of 1.26 million euros on the Church of Agios Isidoros on Lycabettus Hill in central Athens for illegal expansion into a forest area with arbitrary constructions. The chapel, which dates back to the 1930s, was built on the ruins of a post-Byzantine church. It is located on the west side of Lycabettus, facing the Kolonaki district.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy