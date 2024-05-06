IMAGES

GNO Ballet on a new path with a new ‘Coppelia’

The Greek National Opera Ballet is set to stage a ‘sensitive and minimalist’ new take on Leo Delibes’ comic ballet ‘Coppelia,’ in a production choreographed by the multi-award-winning Edward Clug and with additional music by Milko Lazar that opens on May 12. This modern approach to a classic is indicative of GNO Ballet director Konstantinos Rigos’ revamp of the ensemble, by keeping his ‘antenna trained on the international scene and taking risks.’ Taking such an innovative approach to the classical repertory is a ‘way to retell these stories, to evolve them and to make them relevant to a new audience,’ Rigos tells Kathimerini. [George Kalkanidis]

