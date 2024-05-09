IMAGES

Female choir captivates at ancient stoa

Female choir captivates at ancient stoa
The female vocal ensemble Chores performs under the direction of Greece’s Eurovision entry, Marina Satti, at the Stoa of Attalos in the Ancient Agora of Athens on Wednesday. The ensemble presented choral arrangements of traditional Greek melodies, intertwined with new transcriptions of folk songs, written especially for Chores by contemporary composers. The event was part of series of activities organized in Athens, including concerts, workshops, activities with free entry, from Wednesday through to Sunday.

The female vocal ensemble Chores performs under the direction of Greece’s Eurovision entry, Marina Satti, at the Stoa of Attalos in the Ancient Agora of Athens on Wednesday. The ensemble presented choral arrangements of traditional Greek melodies, intertwined with new transcriptions of folk songs, written especially for Chores by contemporary composers. The event was part of a series of free-admission events organized in Athens, including concerts and workshops, from Wednesday through to Sunday. [Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]

Music Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Preserving traditional music on Kea
IMAGES

Preserving traditional music on Kea

Saving an endangered variety of Greek
IMAGES

Saving an endangered variety of Greek

Integrating the intellectually disabled into the labor market
IMAGES

Integrating the intellectually disabled into the labor market

Campaign to return sidewalks to pedestrians
IMAGES

Campaign to return sidewalks to pedestrians

Greek-born adoptees reunited
IMAGES

Greek-born adoptees reunited

Cycling 3,500 km for reunification of Parthenon Sculptures
IMAGES

Cycling 3,500 km for reunification of Parthenon Sculptures