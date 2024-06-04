A quieter Nick Cave performance still packs plenty of emotion

At 66, legendary Aussie rocker Nick Cave is no longer the screaming, bellowing presence on stage. And the mood is a bit lighter, although shades of darkness often creep in in this spare stage performance – Cave on piano, accompanied by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood. Cave’s fan base is mostly aging with him, and it showed, in the well-attended three-day residency at Athens’ Onassis Stegi, which ended Monday. The concerts revolved around the Bad Seeds’ back catalogue, while Cave and his band are about to release their 18th record in September. After starting the European leg of his tour in Athens, Cave will also appear in Belgrade, Helsinki and Reykjavik.

