IMAGES

A quieter Nick Cave performance still packs plenty of emotion

A quieter Nick Cave performance still packs plenty of emotion
[Pinelopi Gerasimou for Onassis Stegi]

At 66, legendary Aussie rocker Nick Cave is no longer the screaming, bellowing presence on stage. And the mood is a bit lighter, although shades of darkness often creep in in this spare stage performance – Cave on piano, accompanied by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood. Cave’s fan base is mostly aging with him, and it showed, in the well-attended three-day residency at Athens’ Onassis Stegi, which ended Monday. The concerts revolved around the Bad Seeds’ back catalogue, while Cave and his band are about to release their 18th record in September. After starting the European leg of his tour in Athens, Cave will also appear in Belgrade, Helsinki and Reykjavik. 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Out of tune with the stereotypes
IMAGES

Out of tune with the stereotypes

Chinese students send timeless message of ancient Greek song
IMAGES

Chinese students send timeless message of ancient Greek song

Upholding the tradition of the luthier
IMAGES

Upholding the tradition of the luthier

Greece marks 50th anniversary of Eurovision contest participation
IMAGES

Greece marks 50th anniversary of Eurovision contest participation

Female choir captivates at ancient stoa
IMAGES

Female choir captivates at ancient stoa

Preserving traditional music on Kea
IMAGES

Preserving traditional music on Kea