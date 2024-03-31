IMAGES

Preserving traditional music on Kea

Folk musicians perform on the island of Kea. Α program organized by the Municipal Public Benefit Organization of Kea with the support of the Cycladic Identity initiative of the Museum of Cycladic Art focused on recording these and other elderly instrumentalists who continue to propagate folk music traditions. The project has just concluded, resulting in the production of ten short documentaries intended to serve as a legacy for future study and promotion of this cultural heritage.

