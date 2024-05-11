Greece marks 50th anniversary of Eurovision contest participation
The two Swedish presenters Petra Mede and Malin Akerman prepare for Saturday’s final of the Eurovision song contest’s 68th edition in Malmo. It will mark the 50th anniversary of the first Greek participation in 1974. Greece is participating with “Zari,” performed by Marina Satti. The 2024 contest is being held in Malmo after Sweden’s Loreen won in 2023 with her song “Tattoo.” Twenty-six countries are participating in the final. Greece won for the first time in 2005 with Helena Paparizou (appearing as a solo performer) singing “My Number One.” [Martin Meissner/AP]