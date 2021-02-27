PODCASTS

Russia and Turkey’s disinformation campaign against the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Russia and Turkey’s disinformation campaign against the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ecumenical Patriarchate is currently being squeezed by Turkey and Russia, both of which see the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians as an extension of Western influence that threatens their respective political ambitions.

Dr. Aykan Erdemir and John Lechner join the Greek Current to talk about Russia’s campaign of disinformation against Patriarch Bartholomew, why Turkey’s President Erdogan is joining this Russian campaign, and the threat it poses to the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s survival. We also look at what steps the West should take to counter Putin and Erdogan’s moves. 

Dr. Aykan Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker.

John Lechner is a former financial analyst and is now a graduate student at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. He writes on the politics and languages of the former Soviet Union, Turkey and Africa. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
sofia-bekatorou-the-metoo-movement-in-greece-and-the-political-ramifications0
PODCASTS

Sofia Bekatorou, the #MeToo movement in Greece, and the political ramifications

erdogan-steps-up-crackdown-on-turkey-s-pro-kurdish-party-and-civil-society0
PODCASTS

Erdogan steps up crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party and civil society

breaking-down-erdogan-s-legacy-with-expert-michael-rubin0
PODCASTS

Breaking down Erdogan’s legacy with expert Michael Rubin

greece-evaluates-proposals-for-new-frigates-french-and-us-offers-at-top-of-the-list0
PODCASTS

Greece evaluates proposals for new frigates: French and US offers at top of the list

greece-s-anna-diamantopoulou-and-her-vision-for-the-oecd0
PODCASTS

Greece’s Anna Diamantopoulou and her vision for the OECD

us-investments-in-greece-s-infrastructure-and-the-crucial-role-of-the-dfc0
PODCASTS

US investments in Greece’s infrastructure and the crucial role of the DFC