Prof. Michael Tanchum: Greece’s rise as a trans-Mediterranean power

Greece stands at the threshold of a strategic shift that could see it become Europe’s geopolitical gatekeeper of the emerging East Africa-to-Europe and Middle East-to-Europe commercial corridors. That’s the argument that Professor Michael Tanchum makes in his latest policy paper for ELIAMEP, the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy.

Professor Tanchum joins The Greek Current to look at what it will take for Greece to achieve this, what role its partnerships with countries in the Eastern Mediterranean and Gulf region will play in the process, and how the EU can support Athens. 

Michael Tanchum is Professor of International Relations at the University of Navarra in Spain, and is a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy.

