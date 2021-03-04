The upcoming summit on Cyprus and Turkey’s call for a two-state solution

An informal summit on Cyprus hosted by the UN Secretary General is scheduled to take place in Geneva in late April, with the officially stated goal being “to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem.”

Leading up to these talks, Turkey has stated it will only discuss a two-state solution when it comes to Cyprus. This is a complete departure from the internationally supported position in favor of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

Tom Ellis, the editor in chief of Kathimerini English edition, joins The Greek Current to discuss what’s at stake in these talks, his recent op-ed in Kathimerini on Turkey’s maximalist position, and the role the EU and US can play as we approach this summit.