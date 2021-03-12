Michael Rubin: Why is Cyprus still divided?

Michael Rubin makes the case that it’s time to reconsider the decades-long diplomatic approach to solving the Cyprus problem, especially given Turkey’s recent maximalist calls for a two-state solution on the island.

Rubin argues that rather than empowering Turkish President Erdogan and Turkey’s puppet government in the occupied northern part of the island, the US, the EU, and moderate Arab allies should instead sanction Turkey until it gives up its occupation.

Michael Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official.