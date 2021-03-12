PODCASTS

Michael Rubin: Why is Cyprus still divided?

Michael Rubin: Why is Cyprus still divided?

Michael Rubin makes the case that it’s time to reconsider the decades-long diplomatic approach to solving the Cyprus problem, especially given Turkey’s recent maximalist calls for a two-state solution on the island.

Rubin argues that rather than empowering Turkish President Erdogan and Turkey’s puppet government in the occupied northern part of the island, the US, the EU, and moderate Arab allies should instead sanction Turkey until it gives up its occupation. 

Michael Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
the-fight-for-genocide-recognition-the-plight-of-the-middle-east-amp-8217-s-christians-and-minorities-and-more0
PODCASTS

The fight for Genocide recognition, the plight of the Middle East’s Christians and minorities, and more

cyprus-greece-and-israel-to-link-their-power-grids-with-the-euro-asia-interconnector0
PODCASTS

Cyprus, Greece, and Israel to link their power grids with the Euro-Asia interconnector

turkey-s-nuclear-ambitions-a-threat-to-regional-security0
PODCASTS

Turkey’s nuclear ambitions – A threat to regional security?

marc-pierini-on-eu-turkey-relations-and-the-price-of-a-positive-agenda0
PODCASTS

Marc Pierini on EU-Turkey relations and the price of a positive agenda

the-upcoming-summit-on-cyprus-and-turkey-amp-8217-s-call-for-a-two-state-solution0
PODCASTS

The upcoming summit on Cyprus and Turkey’s call for a two-state solution

alex-patelis-discusses-vaccine-certificates-tourism-and-attracting-digital-nomads-to-greece0
PODCASTS

Alex Patelis discusses vaccine certificates, tourism, and attracting digital nomads to Greece