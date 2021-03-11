PODCASTS

The fight for Genocide recognition, the plight of the Middle East’s Christians and minorities, and more

Aram Hamparian and Steve Oshana join the Greek Current to talk about a range of issues, from Senator Menendez’s latest push to pressure President Biden to finally officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, to Pope Francis’s recent trip to Iraq and the plight of the regions Christians and minorities.

We also analyze what steps the Biden Administration should take to safeguard human rights and protect vulnerable minorities in the Middle East and in Nagorno Karabakh, and talk about how to best pursue recognition of the Greek Genocide.

Aram Hamparian is the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America. Steve Oshana is the Executive Director of A Demand For Action. 

