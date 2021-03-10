Cyprus, Greece, and Israel to link their power grids with the Euro-Asia interconnector
This week Israel, Cyprus, and Greece agreed to speed up technical work on the Euro-Asia interconnector, the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable that will traverse the Mediterranean.
Julie Fishman Rayman, the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Director of Political Outreach, and HALC Executive Director Endy Zemenides join The Greek Current to discuss to discuss the project’s significance for the region.