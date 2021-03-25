PODCASTS

EU leaders prepare to talk Turkey at crucial summit

This week, Brussels is at the center of a number of important developments. These include the upcoming EU summit where European leaders will examine the bloc’s relationship with Turkey, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with the foreign ministers of NATO in his first official trip outside the US, which took place on Tuesday.

Amidst these developments, there’s an ongoing debate on the EU’s handling of the pandemic and its vaccine rollout that leaders will have to tackle. 

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins us with the latest on the ground report from Brussels. 

Greek Current
