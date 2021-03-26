PODCASTS

Greece's war of independence and American Philhellenism

Greece’s war of independence and American Philhellenism

On Greece’s bicentennial, Professor Alexander Kitroeff joins us to discuss Philhellenism in the US during the Greek War of Independence, and highlights the many Americans from all walks of life who made notable contributions to Greece’s fight for freedom. 

Kitroeff is a Professor of History at Haverford College and the author of a number of books. His lecture on Philhellenism, which was co-hosted by the Consulate General of Greece in Boston and College Year in Athens, titled “Greece’s 1821 & America. A message of freedom.”

