PODCASTS

A new approach to reuniting the Parthenon Marbles

A new approach to reuniting the Parthenon Marbles

The issue of the Parthenon marbles was back in the headlines earlier in March, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a point-blank rejection of the sculptures being returned to Greece.

Johnson’s statement comes as Athens has stepped up its campaign to reunite the Parthenon marbles in light of this year’s celebration of Greece’s bicentennial. Professor Angelos Chaniotis joins The Greek Current to talk about the latest efforts to reunite the Parthenon marbles and explore his proposal for a new approach to the issue that he explains in his op-ed in Kathimerini: “Marbles United, not Marbles Returned”. 

Professor Angelos Chaniotis is a professor of ancient history and Classics at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, NJ. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
eu-official-visits-greece-putting-migration-back-in-the-spotlight0
PODCASTS

EU official visits Greece, putting migration back in the spotlight

what-president-biden-can-learn-from-the-american-experience-with-the-greek-revolution-of-18210
PODCASTS

What President Biden can learn from the American experience with the Greek Revolution of 1821

greece-s-war-of-independence-and-american-philhellenism0
PODCASTS

Greece’s war of independence and American Philhellenism

eu-leaders-prepare-to-talk-turkey-at-crucial-summit0
PODCASTS

EU leaders prepare to talk Turkey at crucial summit

turkey-s-lira-tanks-after-erdogan-fires-central-bank-chief0
PODCASTS

Turkey’s lira tanks after Erdogan fires central bank chief

the-link-between-human-rights-concerns-in-turkey-and-regional-security0
PODCASTS

The link between human rights concerns in Turkey and regional security