A new approach to reuniting the Parthenon Marbles

The issue of the Parthenon marbles was back in the headlines earlier in March, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a point-blank rejection of the sculptures being returned to Greece.

Johnson’s statement comes as Athens has stepped up its campaign to reunite the Parthenon marbles in light of this year’s celebration of Greece’s bicentennial. Professor Angelos Chaniotis joins The Greek Current to talk about the latest efforts to reunite the Parthenon marbles and explore his proposal for a new approach to the issue that he explains in his op-ed in Kathimerini: “Marbles United, not Marbles Returned”.

Professor Angelos Chaniotis is a professor of ancient history and Classics at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, NJ.