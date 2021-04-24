The climate crisis and the post-Covid world: Decarbonization, rare earths, and tech

Sophia Kalantzakos and Constantine Karayannopoulos join The Greek Current to discuss President Biden’s climate summit, the broader challenges that lie ahead in achieving the twin goals of decarbonization and digitalization, the role of rare earths and critical minerals, and where Greece fits in this discussion.

Kalantzakos is a Global Distinguished Professor in Environmental Studies and Public Policy at New York University and a long-term affiliate at NYU Abu Dhabi, and is a frequent contributor to Kathimerini. She is currently a Senior Fellow in the Research Institute for the History of Science and Technology at Caltech and The Huntington.

Karayannopoulos is a 30-year veteran of the rare earths sector and chief executive of the Toronto-based company Neo Performance Materials. Neo Performance Materials produces Rare Earth specialty materials for customers in electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace and green technology applications.