On Wednesday Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Marco Rubio introduced new legislation in the Senate to strengthen the United States’ defense partnership with Greece.

The bipartisan legislation, titled the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021, aims to increase support for Greece’s military modernization, authorizing new transfers of American military equipment, and increased multilateral engagement among Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States.

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins The Greek Current to discuss the key elements of this legislation, and explain why it’s a significant step forward in the US-Greece relationship.