PODCASTS

The rumors about a US-Turkey agreement over Russian S-400 missiles

The rumors about a US-Turkey agreement over Russian S-400 missiles

In the lead-up to President Biden’s meeting next week with Turkey’s President Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit, there have been some rumors circulating that there is an agreement or a deal on the table over the Russian S-400 missiles that may help salvage relations between Turkey and the US. Diplomatic sources, however, have denied that there is any agreement in place.

Expert Alan Makovsky joins The Greek Current to break down these rumors and offer his analysis on the latest developments.

Alan Makovsky is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, and has worked on Turkey and the Middle East in several capacities, including as a senior staff member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives and at the State Department.

READ MORE
the-us-greece-defense-and-interparliamentary-partnership-act
PODCASTS

The US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act

greece-the-migration-crisis-and-the-ongoing-negotiations-over-the-eu-s-migration-pact
PODCASTS

Greece, the migration crisis, and the ongoing negotiations over the EU’s migration pact

mitsotakis-and-erdogan-to-meet-at-nato-summit
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis and Erdogan to meet at NATO summit

how-greece-is-reshaping-the-eastern-mediterranean
PODCASTS

How Greece is reshaping the Eastern Mediterranean

turkey-waters-down-nato-statement-as-erdogan-saves-putin-s-belarusian-ally
PODCASTS

Turkey waters down NATO statement as Erdogan saves Putin’s Belarusian ally

blinken-amp-8217-s-call-to-cypriot-fm-christodoulides-and-us-cyprus-relations
PODCASTS

Blinken’s call to Cypriot FM Christodoulides and US-Cyprus relations