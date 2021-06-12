The rumors about a US-Turkey agreement over Russian S-400 missiles

In the lead-up to President Biden’s meeting next week with Turkey’s President Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit, there have been some rumors circulating that there is an agreement or a deal on the table over the Russian S-400 missiles that may help salvage relations between Turkey and the US. Diplomatic sources, however, have denied that there is any agreement in place.

Expert Alan Makovsky joins The Greek Current to break down these rumors and offer his analysis on the latest developments.

Alan Makovsky is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, and has worked on Turkey and the Middle East in several capacities, including as a senior staff member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives and at the State Department.