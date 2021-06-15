NATO summit: Erdogan meets with Biden and Mitsotakis

President Biden was in Brussels for his first in-person NATO summit on Monday, where he stressed the importance of the transatlantic alliance, telling European allies that “America is back.”

During the summit President Biden also held his first face-to-face meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. Both President Biden and President Erdogan stated that talks had been productive, but no major breakthroughs were announced. Before the Biden-Erdogan meeting, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis and President Erdogan held much anticipated talks, which Greek government sources said “broke the ice” between the two countries.

Lena Argiri, the DC Correspondent for ERT – the Greek Public Broadcasting Company, joins The Greek Current to discuss President Biden’s meeting with Turkey’s President Erdogan, the meeting between Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Erdogan, and the key takeaways from the NATO summit.