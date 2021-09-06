Are tensions easing between regional rivals Turkey and the UAE?

Turkish President Erdogan and the de-facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan, spoke on the phone earlier this week in the latest sign of a possible thaw between the regional rivals.

Turkey and the UAE have been at odds over Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood and on opposing sides on a number of issues – from the conflict in Libya to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Horn of Africa.

Journalist Amberin Zaman joins The Greek Current to look into the call between the leaders of Turkey and the UAE and overall relations between the two countries. We also discuss the role played by the Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in facilitating these talks.