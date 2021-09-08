Hundreds of people gathered on Monday at Athens Cathedral to pay their final respects to Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades.

Theodorakis passed away last week on Thursday at the age of 96. After his death was announced, Greece declared three days of national mourning, while tributes poured in from admirers of his work and legacy from across the world. Theodorakis’ work ranges from rousing songs based on major Greek poetic works to operas, ballets and film scores. Professor Gail Holst-Warhaft, joins The Greek Current to explore the life and legacy of Mikis Theodorakis.

Professor Gail Holst-Warhaft is a freelance writer and poet, a Philhellene, a musician who has performed with Mikis Theodorakis, and the author of a number of books on Greek music including Theodorakis: Myth & Politics in Modern Greek Music and The House with the Scorpions: Selected Poems and Song-Lyrics of Mikis Theodorakis.