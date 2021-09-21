US to lift travel restrictions on international travelers

Kiran Stacey, the Washington, DC correspondent for the Financial Times, joins The Greek Current to look at the White House’s decision to lift coronavirus travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers, bringing an end to the series of travel bans first imposed by President Donald Trump 18 months ago.

This move would reopen travel for EU citizens to travel to the US, addressing a growing EU complaint — that EU countries had opened up to non-essential US travelers, but the US was not reciprocating for Europeans.