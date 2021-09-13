PODCASTS

Lebanon announces a new government, ending political deadlock

Paul Gadalla joins The Greek Current to break down the latest political developments Lebanon, where a new cabinet was announced after thirteen months of political deadlock and amid a spiraling economic downturn.

Gadalla is a former Beirut-based journalist and Middle East Analyst who focuses on the Eastern Mediterranean and religious minorities. His work has been published in a number of outlets including Kathimerini, MENASource – an Atlantic Council blog, The National Interest, and Newsweek. 

