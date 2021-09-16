Greece reacts as energy prices skyrocket across Europe

Energy prices in Europe have skyrocketed as economies emerge from the pandemic, boosting demand just as supplies are falling short. Even with mild weather in September, gas and electricity prices were breaking records day after day across the continent, with no relief in sight.

A number of countries, including Greece, have already announced measures to ease the pressure on consumers as governments are increasingly concerned about the social and political implications of rising energy costs. Georgia Nakou joins The Greek Current to discuss why Europe and Greece are seeing energy prices skyrocket, look at the reaction from the Greek government, and explore how this could affect Greece’s green transition strategy.

Georgia Nakou is a political and financial analyst for MacroPolis, which is an independent analysis service providing daily insight and analysis of the key political, economic and social developments in Greece.