PODCASTS

Is it time for the US to leave Incirlik airbase in Turkey?

Is it time for the US to leave Incirlik airbase in Turkey?

Michael Rubin joins The Greek Current to discuss his op-ed titled “The one foreign base Biden should abandon,” and explains why it’s time for the US to end its military presence in Turkey. We also look at what impact the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the broader region will have on the Middle East, as countries in the region begin to adjust to this new reality.

Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official.

Greek Current
READ MORE
lebanon-announces-a-new-government-ending-political-deadlock
PODCASTS

Lebanon announces a new government, ending political deadlock

greece-s-vaccine-diplomacy-from-the-western-balkans-to-africa
PODCASTS

Greece’s vaccine diplomacy: From the western Balkans to Africa

renewable-energy-the-european-green-deal-and-the-eastern-mediterranean
PODCASTS

Renewable energy, the European Green Deal, and the Eastern Mediterranean

the-life-and-legacy-of-mikis-theodorakis
PODCASTS

The life and legacy of Mikis Theodorakis

are-tensions-easing-between-regional-rivals-turkey-and-the-uae
PODCASTS

Are tensions easing between regional rivals Turkey and the UAE?

what-developments-in-afghanistan-could-mean-for-greece-and-dendias-amp-8217-recent-trip-to-north-macedonia
PODCASTS

What developments in Afghanistan could mean for Greece, and Dendias’ recent trip to North Macedonia