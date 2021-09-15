Is it time for the US to leave Incirlik airbase in Turkey?
Michael Rubin joins The Greek Current to discuss his op-ed titled “The one foreign base Biden should abandon,” and explains why it’s time for the US to end its military presence in Turkey. We also look at what impact the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the broader region will have on the Middle East, as countries in the region begin to adjust to this new reality.
Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official.