What Turkey’s detente with Egypt and the Gulf states means for the Horn of Africa

Over the last decade we’ve seen the involvement of Turkey and the Gulf states grow significantly in the Horn of Africa, and the region became one more arena – like Libya and Tunisia – of competition between Turkey and Qatar on the one hand, and Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE on the other.

While clashing interests and ideologies still shape dynamics in the Horn, President Biden’s election has brought about a recalibration of Egyptian, Gulf, and Turkish policies toward the region.

Varsha Koduvayur joins The Greek Current to look at how this regional rivalry, and the current “detente” between them, has played out in the region, and what steps the US should take moving forward. 

Varsha Koduvayur is an analyst at Valens Global, a security, research, and analysis firm, with an expertise on the Gulf States and the region. She is also the co-author of the recent op-ed: “Will Turkey’s Detente with Egypt and the Gulf Extend to the Horn of Africa?”

