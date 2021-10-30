US sanctions, Hezbollah’s power play in Lebanon, and offers to rebuild the port of Beirut

Paul Gadalla joins The Greek Current to discuss this latest move by the US to sanction three Lebanese individuals, some with connections to Hezbollah, Hezbollah’s current power play in Lebanon, and look at the port of Beirut, which has received offers from a number of countries, including France, China, and Turkey, to reconstruct it.

Gadalla is a former Beirut-based journalist and Middle East Analyst who focuses on the Eastern Mediterranean and religious minorities. His work has been published in a number of outlets including Kathimerini, The National Interest, and is also a contributor to the Middle East Institute.