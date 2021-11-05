PODCASTS

Greece introduces new measures amid sharp increase in Covid-19 cases

Greece introduces new measures amid sharp increase in Covid-19 cases

Authorities in Greece reported 6,808 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the country experiences a sharp upturn in its daily infection rate, breaking record after record: 4,696 on Saturday, 5,449 on Monday and more than 6,700 on Tuesday.

The situation in hospitals is also worrying, with data showing that beds are filling faster with new Covid-19 patients than there are discharges, and that the number of patients on ventilators remains quite high. In response to these developments, the government announced a series of new restrictions that relate to unvaccinated Greeks aimed at flattening the spike in cases.

Journalist Nikos Efstathiou joins The Greek Current to discuss the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece, the new measures, and efforts to expand vaccination.

Greek Current
READ MORE
growing-concerns-over-another-turkish-offensive-in-syria
PODCASTS

Growing concerns over another Turkish offensive in Syria

north-macedonia-s-recent-elections-and-the-message-from-greece
PODCASTS

North Macedonia’s recent elections and the message from Greece

biden-amp-8217-s-meeting-with-erdogan-at-the-g20-summit
PODCASTS

Biden’s meeting with Erdogan at the G20 Summit

rebroadcast-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-s-legacy-on-the-global-stage-and-within-greece
PODCASTS

Rebroadcast: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s legacy on the global stage and within Greece

us-sanctions-hezbollah-s-power-play-in-lebanon-and-offers-to-rebuild-the-port-of-beirut
PODCASTS

US sanctions, Hezbollah’s power play in Lebanon, and offers to rebuild the port of Beirut

global-terror-finance-watchdog-places-turkey-on-amp-8216-grey-list-amp-8217
PODCASTS

Global terror finance watchdog places Turkey on ‘grey list’