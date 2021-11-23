PODCASTS

Aegean islands look to break their dependency on plastic bottles

Journalists Peter Schwartzstein and Alexander Clapp join The Greek Current to discuss their recent piece in Bloomberg, “Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded – With Plastic,” that looks into the Aegean islands’ dependency on plastic bottles, its environmental impact, and the steps that are being taken to address this problem.

Schwartzstein is an environmental journalist covering the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Clapp is an Athens based independent journalist.

