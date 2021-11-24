PODCASTS

US-Greece defense bill included in NDAA, Turkey’s request to purchase F-16s, and more

US-Greece defense bill included in NDAA, Turkey’s request to purchase F-16s, and more

Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins The Greek Current to discuss the prospects of the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act getting passed into US law and what this means for US-Greece relations. We also look at US policy vis-a-vis Turkey, particularly Turkey’s request to purchase F-16s and the failure of the State Department to put Turkey on its special watch list of religious freedom violators.

Greek Current
READ MORE
aegean-islands-look-to-break-their-dependency-on-plastic-bottles
PODCASTS

Aegean islands look to break their dependency on plastic bottles

turkey-amp-8217-s-lira-sinks-to-historic-low
PODCASTS

Turkey’s lira sinks to historic low

azerbaijan-steps-up-aggression-against-armenia-us-senate-looks-to-hold-baku-accountable
PODCASTS

Azerbaijan steps up aggression against Armenia; US Senate looks to hold Baku accountable

a-new-us-strategy-for-the-east-med-focused-on-greece
PODCASTS

A new US strategy for the East Med focused on Greece?

the-belarus-migrant-crisis-and-the-eu-response
PODCASTS

The Belarus migrant crisis and the EU response

turkey-s-war-on-the-truth-how-conspiracy-theories-and-false-accusations-are-upending-lives
PODCASTS

Turkey’s war on the truth: How conspiracy theories and false accusations are upending lives