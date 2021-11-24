US-Greece defense bill included in NDAA, Turkey’s request to purchase F-16s, and more
Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director, joins The Greek Current to discuss the prospects of the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act getting passed into US law and what this means for US-Greece relations. We also look at US policy vis-a-vis Turkey, particularly Turkey’s request to purchase F-16s and the failure of the State Department to put Turkey on its special watch list of religious freedom violators.