Greece-US security ties and the deepening bonds between Athens and Washington

Expert Alan Makovsky, who was recently in Greece, joins The Greek Current to talk about the progress he is seeing in Greece-US security tie — which he described in an interview in Kathimerini as “head spinning” — and the importance of an expanded US presence in the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis.

Alan Makovsky is a senior fellow for national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress, and has worked on Turkey and the region in several capacities, including as a senior staff member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives and at the State Department.