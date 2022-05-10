PM Mitsotakis’ upcoming visit to the US: What’s on the agenda?

Later this month Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Washington, DC, and he is arriving with a full agenda that includes the global impact of the war in Ukraine, regional energy developments, and Turkey’s provocations in the Aegean.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the 3+1 scheme, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held a virtual meeting on Monday, while Prime Minister Mitsotakis visited the UAE on Monday.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to talk about the agenda leading up to Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to the US, and analyze these latest diplomatic developments.