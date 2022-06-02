Deconstructing Ankara’s revisionism in the Aegean

Turkish revisionism in the Aegean is on full display these past weeks, with Ankara even questioning the sovereignty of large Greek islands.

This isn’t a new story, however, as Turkey has been trying to turn the Aegean Sea into a disputed area for 50 years, raising new claims that attempt to undermine Greece‘s sovereign rights.

As a result of these latest escalations, Athens is taking a number of steps to counter Turkey and raise the alarm with its international partners and allies. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to deconstruct Turkey’s revisionism, break down the Greek response, and look at what’s at stake over the next weeks and months.